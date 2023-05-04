Oakland teachers union on strike; district says schools open
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District plan to go on strike after claiming the district failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract. Administrators say they plan to keep schools open Thursday. The San Francisco Bay Area district has about 34,000 students. The Oakland Education Association called the strike late Wednesday and urged district families to join teachers on the picket lines. Earlier, the district had expressed optimism in a Facebook post, saying a deal was within reach. Teachers previously held a one-day strike against the district on April 29, 2022.