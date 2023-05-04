Doherty High School closed Thursday for students amid ‘high volume of staff absences’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 announced Thursday morning that Doherty High was closed for students.

However, D11 said all AP testing and after-school activities are still proceeding as usual.

At 9:39 a.m., a district spokesperson released the following statement:

The highest priority for all D11 staff members is to provide a safe and conducive learning environment. However, we cannot safely hold school when there are high volumes of staff absences, like what happened today at Doherty High School. The District is proud of the changes and initiatives that are showing positive improvements in student achievement across the system. These changes are necessary but can be challenging at times. Today, because of some of our teachers' conscious desire to participate in collaborative discussions, we were unable to staff the building for the day safely. Our first and most critical obligation to taxpayers is to be in school and provide an excellent education for all our students. We value all teachers and respect their right to voice their thoughts and ideas productively. The District expects all schools to be open tomorrow. This is our commitment to our community and especially to our students. We are steadfast and pressing forward to ensure every child is thriving academically.

According to the press release, the district is still in ongoing discussions with all employee groups that haven't concluded yet.

This is a developing story.