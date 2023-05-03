US military says it targeted senior al-Qaida leader in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike in northwestern Syria targeting a senior al-Qaida leader. Wednesday’s strike was the latest in a series of similar attacks over the past years that have killed senior members of the Islamic State group or al-Qaida. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike hit a chicken farm near the town of Harem, killing one person who has not yet been identified. The U.S. military said it will provide more information as operational details become available.