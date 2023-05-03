US military says it targeted senior al-Qaida leader in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike in northwestern Syria targeting a senior al-Qaida leader. Wednesday’s strike was the latest in a series of similar attacks over the past years that have killed senior members of the Islamic State group or al-Qaida. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike hit a chicken farm near the town of Harem, killing one person who has not yet been identified. The U.S. military said it will provide more information as operational details become available.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.