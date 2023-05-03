Police kill man suspected of shooting Florida mom, 3 kids

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say they have fatally shot a man suspected of killing a 40-year-old woman and her three children. Authorities said 38-year-old Al Joseph Stenson was shot Wednesday after an hourslong standoff at a motel north of Orlando. Police in Lake Wales say Stenson was suspected of killing the woman and children in an apartment early Tuesday morning. Police say Stenson made statements that “he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.” Investigators said Stenson and the victims knew each other, but did not describe their relationship or release a motive in the family’s slaying.

