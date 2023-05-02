World Series champion Astros get visit from Lil Wayne

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne visited the World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday night before their game against the San Francisco Giants. The Louisiana-born rapper was in town for a show, but stopped by the ballpark to hang with the Astros before taking the stage. Lil Wayne says “it meant the world” and he was thrilled to have conversations with Astros manager Dusty Baker and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who works for the team as a special adviser.

