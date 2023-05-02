UN summit in Qatar on Afghanistan ends, another planned

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A closed-door summit on Afghanistan has ended in Qatar without any formal acknowledgment of the Taliban-controlled government there. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attended the summit, which the world body described as nations and organizations trying to reach unified stances on human rights, governance, counterterrorism and anti-drug efforts. Guterres was asked by a journalist if there would be any circumstance under which he’d be wiling to recognize the Taliban. He said that when the right moment comes, “I will obviously not refuse that possibility — but today is not the right moment to do so.” The Taliban did not attend the meeting.

