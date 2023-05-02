U.S. hands Cyprus ancient artifacts, some 4,000 years old

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United States has returned some 80 ancient artifacts to Cyprus. The Mediterranean island nation’s Department of Antiquities said Tuesday that the antiquities were recovered after U.S. authorities seized them or individual owners decided to hand them back after discovering their true provenance. The department’s director says the two coins, one silver and the other gold, were particularly significant because they belonged to the time of the Cypriot kingdoms dating as far back as the 7th century B.C. She says the number of items accumulated as pandemic restrictions prevented Cypriot officials from collecting them in the U.S.

