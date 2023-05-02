Mild temperatures with PM showers & t’storms

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs today will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s. Quiet weather through the lunch hour, then showers and storms developing into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few showers linger, then diminish overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the mid and upper-40s.

EXTENDED: Showers and thunderstorms the next two days. Thursday looks to be the most active in terms of thundershowers. High temperatures will range in 70s through the weekend.