Mild temperatures with PM showers & t’storms

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs today will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s. Quiet weather through the lunch hour, then showers and storms developing into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few showers linger, then diminish overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the mid and upper-40s.

EXTENDED: Showers and thunderstorms the next two days. Thursday looks to be the most active in terms of thundershowers. High temperatures will range in 70s through the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

