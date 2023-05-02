Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say an elevator mechanic’s failure to execute basic safety procedures caused an elevator at a New York City building to plunge six stories and crush a co-worker to death. Sixty-seven-year-old Mechanic Peter Milatz was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the Feb. 18, 2021 death of 25-year-old apprentice mechanic Joseph Rosa at a Bronx building where the men were working to modernize the elevator. A phone message seeking comment was left with Milatz’s attorney on Tuesday. According to the Daily News, Rosa had married a few months before his death and was looking forward to a bright future with his bride, Karina Stepanova-Rosa.

