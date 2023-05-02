Fort Carson continues helping military families find jobs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Fort Carson held its annual Employer Appreciation Ceremony to highlight the employers in Colorado Springs who help hire and retain jobs for military spouses.

"As a military spouse, I found that I had a lot of time on my hands because my husband was in range, or he was deployed or he was on a mission," said Crysta Vaugh, ex-military spouse.

Vaughn said finding a job that understood her particular needs was challenging when she first moved to Colorado Springs.

"Military life is just a different world basically in life so it's really important that employers focus on the needs of military spouses so that they are fulfilled whether their spouses are present or they are many miles away or what have you," added Vaugh.

One of the main concepts that Employment Readiness focuses on is the flexibility of schedules offered to those military families. As well as mental support and child care.

"So our military service members can be called to duty at any point in time whether that's a local field, out of the field or a full-blown deployment, and that makes these military spouses single parents, the single provider to take care of everything that happens on the home front," said Jessie Kimber, Special Assistant to the Mayor of Colorado Springs and Military Affairs & Community Relations

Currently, Academy School District 20, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and other employers have helped facilitate the process for military families to get employed in Colorado and have provided jobs for more than a dozen military spouses,

"What's really great about military spouse-friendly employers is that they provide that stability, that kind of financial stability that really mitigates a lot of the issues that military families face today like all families. If a military service member cannot focus on the mission because life at home is so tumultuous that puts our national security at risk," said Kimber.

Currently, the State of Colorado is continuing its efforts in limiting the barriers military families have to face when moving from state to state.