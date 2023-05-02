Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is scheduled to execute a man for breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her to death in 1986. Darryl B. Barwick is set to be executed Wednesday at Florida State Prison. The 56-year-old Barwick confessed to killing 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt in her Panama City apartment complex on March 31, 1986, after watching her sunbathing outside and following her back to her room. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Barwick’s death warrant last month. The execution will mark the state’s 102nd since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.

