Another woman threw a drink at US Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two women have now been accused of throwing drinks at U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The most recent was Saturday, when the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Selena Chambers intentionally threw a glass of wine at the Republican congressman during a Florida Panhandle event after shouting obscenities at him. A defense attorney for Chambers says Gaetz was an aggressor and agitator. Another woman was previously sentenced to 15 days in federal custody for throwing a sports drink at Gaetz. Amanda Kondrat’yev was protesting outside a Pensacola town hall meeting in June 2019 when witnesses say she threw a cup that struck Gaetz.

