Partly cloudy and warm Monday

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures to start the work with week.

TODAY: Sunny this morning with increasing afternoon clouds and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Convection will quickly die off after sunset... with clearing skies and cool temps overnight.

EXTENDED: A few degrees cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper-60s. Wednesday may be one of the warmer days this week with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Pretty much each and every afternoon will feature a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Above average temperatures will continue this weekend.