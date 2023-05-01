Sen. Ben Cardin will not seek reelection in 2024

By Nicky Robertson, CNN

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2024, likely setting up a competitive primary in the Democratic stronghold state.

“It is time and when this term ends it will be my last years as an elected official, I will not seek reelection,” Cardin said in a video.

In a statement released with his video, Cardin, 79, reflected on his time in Congress and the importance of “civility.”

“I am an optimist but also a realist. I was taught that it’s OK to compromise — don’t ever compromise your principles — but find a path to get things done. Inspire trust in those around you. Keep your word and, again, listen. That’s civility and it has been central to all I have done over these many years of elected office,” Cardin said.

Cardin serves as the chair of the Senate Small Business Committee and is the second-ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Cardin was first elected to the Senate in 2006, and before that represented Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District from 1987 until he joined the Senate.

