Pikes Peak Avenue Cultural Corridor honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with 10 new featured banners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and the Cultural Corridor Banner Program in Colorado Springs is recognizing historic AAPI leaders who have helped shape our community.

Light pole banners along Pikes Peak Avenue–between Cascade Avenue and Weber Street in Downtown Colorado Springs–will display 10 feature images of influential AAPIs from the city’s past and present history.

The initiative is designed to not only recognize and honor historic Colorado figures but also works to enhance the visitor experience as events are placed near the historic center where the city was first founded.

The banners will have a QR code visitors can scan that will direct them to biographies about each of the people included in the campaign.

For more information about the program, you can go to the Downtown Colorado Springs website by clicking the link here.