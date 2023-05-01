Letecia Stauch trial enters week 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Monday morning, the prosecution called their final witness to the stand in the murder trial of Leticia Stauch.

That witness was Kevin Clark, a former analyst with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Clark gave insight into Letecia Stauch's online search history and cell phone use in the days after she reported her stepson missing. Stauch is accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in 2020.

Clark testified that Stauch normally had a lot of activity on her cell phone, except on January 27, 2020, which is the day Gannon disappeared. Clark says Stauch did not use her phone for about four hours and that time period includes when she and Gannon went to Petco and when she returned home.

Clark also gave more insight into a search Letecia did for a fake polygraph test. The information comes from a third phone Letecia had while she was in South Carolina. On February 18, 2020, in the Notes section of her phone, Letecia wrote five questions. In the case of missing child Gannon Stauch are you telling the truth? Did you intend to inflict harm on him in any way? Did you murder your stepson? Do you know who was involved in the disappearance of your stepson?

Two days after that note was created, Letecia visited a fake lie detector test page.

"So when you're on this website, the first page you visit you fill out your name, you type in the location of where the polygraph was administered and then you click order. Then you enter in your five questions with a pass or fail button- you click pass or fail- and this is where you would type in your questions and the answers you would want to get on those questions," said Clark.

After paying for that fake polygraph test, Letecia allegedly googled, "can you get away with a fake lie detector test?"

This afternoon, the defense is expected to start its case. Their first witness is a forensic psychologist, but this morning it was revealed she met with Stauch for three hours at the Jail on Sunday. The judge said there will be no testimony allowed regarding what was discussed during the visit.