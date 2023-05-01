Skip to Content
Lake Fort boat ramp at Blue Mesa Reservoir reopens May 5

NPS image by Matt Johnson

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO) – The Lake Fort boat ramp at the  Blue Mesa Reservoir in the Curecanti National Recreation Area (NRA) is expected to open Friday, May 5. 

Lake Fork will be the first boat ramp to open and will remain open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2023 season. 

Other boat ramps in Curecanti will open when conditions allow, according to NRA Colorado. 

Motorized and trailered watercraft launched onto Blue Mesa Reservoir must be inspected for aquatic invasive species prior to launching. An inspection station will be available at the Lake Fork boat ramp for visitors. 

Boaters are also encouraged to get an exit inspection to verify their watercraft are clean, drained, and dried. 

To learn more information about watercraft inspections you can visit the link here

