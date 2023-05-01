Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reports that court documents show Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it. The ABC says court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother and demanded the keys for the car early Monday. Kyrgios’ mother called out to the tennis star and telephoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car. A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in a court in Canberra on five charges relating to the incident.

