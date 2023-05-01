DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Days after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, members of Disney World’s governing board made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees have authorized a lawsuit against the entertainment giant. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Monday voted unanimously to sue Disney in state court in the Orlando area. The board also approved defending itself in federal court in Tallahassee where Disney filed its lawsuit last Wednesday against the governor, the board and its five members.

