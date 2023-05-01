City of Colorado Springs celebrates Arbor Day by planting five new trees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating Arbor Day by planting five news trees at Oak Valley Ranch Park.

The trees will include two Northern Red Oaks, one Catalpa, and two Bur Oaks.

The celebration will take place Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m., and will include a special Arbor Day Proclamation reading by Mayor John Suthers.

Currently, the Arbor Day Foundation recognizes 3,500 cities nationwide as A “Tree City,” according to Tree City USA.

Colorado Springs is the longest-running city in the state of Colorado to hold this title and this celebration will mark its 46th year as a “Tree City.”

The Colorado State Forest Service, Tree City USA, and Tree Line USA are all expected to attend the event and will present the City and Colorado Springs Utilities with an award.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event to celebrate the state’s Tree legacy.