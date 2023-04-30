‘Pet Expo’ returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Colorado Springs Pet Expo has returned Sunday.

The event is located at the Colorado Springs Event Center on Palmer Park Blvd. Sunday it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show has over 100 booths and fun activities with non-stop events throughout the day. Including training demonstrations, pet contests, adoptions, and pet services such as nail trimming and teeth cleaning.

The seminars Sunday range from dog behavior and obedience coaching, a demonstration from a therapy dog team, and an informational session about CBD for your pet.

"By having a little obedience it gives the dogs a lot of freedom, and it gives the two-leggers a lot of freedom as well," 'Sit Means Sit' dog trainer Todd Murphy said.

Tickets are $8 for adults. Pets as well as kids 16 and under are free.

The featured contest for Sunday is, dress your pet up like your favorite country music artist! That starts at 2 p.m.

As an incentive to arrive early, the first 100 guests will receive a free gift from the Pet Pantry.

The show also has rescues with adoptable dogs on-site in response to the sharp increase in dog surrenders animal shelters are seeing this year.

"With what's happened in today's society over the last couple years, there's more and more dogs that are dumped," Show Manager Shelly Purcell said. "A lot of the animals come in, and they've been abused, neglected. So it's much more important to adopt a dog than to go to a pet store and buy one."

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs is seeing an increase of 23% in owner surrendered pets this year compared to last.

"Talking with the rescues we have at the show, they have seen much more of an influx of dogs being dropped off," Purcell said. "It's been ramped up since Covid, and with this year in the state of our economy. People get a dog and then they can't afford it."

There is a common misconception that rescue dogs can be difficult, but dogs of all ages, backgrounds and behaviors can be trained.

"We see a lot of dogs that have some sort of aggression, whether thats people aggression or dog aggression," Murphy said. "I'd say 99% of dogs are scared or nervous dogs, they're not mean. So how to fix that is basically, we have to show them that it's gonna be okay. If we have a dog that's gonna bite you every time you touch his ears, I'm gonna spend all day touching his ears until he realizes, hey I'm not gonna explode if someone touches my ears."



