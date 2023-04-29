Skip to Content
Fire crews search for missing animal after Colorado Springs house fire displacing 1 person

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire on 1034 E. Jefferson Street at a single-family home.

According to CSFD, crews arrived to the house within 5 minutes and quickly got the fire under control.

CSFD said one resident of the home will be displaced because of the fire, but crews were able to get two animals out of the home safely. At this time, they are still searching for one other missing animal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and has not been released.

