Warmest states in America

A hazy, hot day in an Arizona desert.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, surface temperatures have increased in all 48 contiguous U.S. states each decade since the turn of the 20th century. Since the late 1990s, these increases have become both more severe and more consistent. The surface temperature has increased every single year in the 21st century thus far.

The surge measured within the continental U.S. is consistent with what the rest of the world has experienced, and the past decade has seen extremities never before recorded. NASA’s Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index found that 2016 and 2020 are statistically the hottest years ever registered since temperature recording began in 1880.

Global warming is measured by land surface temperature, whereas air or meteorological temperature determines the daily weather forecast and how it will “feel” outside. While industrial regulations and environmental policy are designed around the first value, human migration is usually driven by the latter, along with other factors such as the job market, lifestyle preferences, and housing costs.

When comparing meteorological temperatures, the summer of 2021 (June to August) was the hottest summer period on record, according to the NOAA. A heat wave in June and July of that year brought record heat to the Pacific Northwest region, and California’s Death Valley reached an incredible 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although southern coastal states are generally perceived as weather-friendly, they do deal with meteorological phenomena that can be devastating, including droughts, floods, tropical storms, and hurricanes. Despite this, in recent years, Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas were the four states with the most significant population increase, which suggests a correlation between year-round warm temperatures, mild, short winters, and living preferences.

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to find the warmest states. Each temperature is compared to the 1901-2000 average. Winter refers to December of the preceding year through February of the current year (e.g., in 1919, winter is December 1918 to February 1919), while summer refers to June through August of each year. All temperatures are listed in Fahrenheit.

In 2022, the average temperature in the mainland U.S. was 53.4 degrees F, breaking down to 73.9 F in summer and 34.7 F in winter. Data for Alaska and Hawaii were not available.

Canva

#48. North Dakota

A road winding through the badlands in North Dakota.

– Average temperature, 2022: 39.4 F (-.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 50.7 F (-.6 F above average)

– Average low: 28.1 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 68.2 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 10.7 F (0.3 F above average)



Canva

#47. Minnesota

Lake Itasca on a sunny day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 40.0 F (0.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 50.4 F (-.5 F above average)

– Average low: 29.7 F (0.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.7 F (1.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 9.4 F (-1.1 F above average)



Canva

#46. Wyoming

Pine trees and hills on a sunny day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 41.8 F (1.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.3 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 28.3 F (0.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.1 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 23.3 F (2.9 F above average)



Rob Crandall // Shutterstock

#45. Montana

Guests swimming in a geothermic heated pool at Chico Hot Springs resort.

– Average temperature, 2022: 42.1 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 54.4 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 29.8 F (0.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.8 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.5 F (1.9 F above average)



Canva

#44. Wisconsin

A view of Madison’s skyline on a sunny summer day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 42.8 F (0.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 53.1 F (0.1 F above average)

– Average low: 32.6 F (0.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.4 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 16.3 F (0.6 F above average)

BigMTImages // Shutterstock

#43. Maine

Waves crashing against the shore of Old Orchard Beach on a warm summer morning.

– Average temperature, 2022: 43.4 F (3.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 53.8 F (3.3 F above average)

– Average low: 32.9 F (3.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.0 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 18.3 F (2.7 F above average)



Kirk Fisher // Shutterstock

#42. Idaho

A busy summer day along the sandy beach of the lake at Independence Point in the downtown resort district of rural Coeur d’Alene.

– Average temperature, 2022: 43.4 F (0.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.5 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average low: 31.4 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.4 F (3.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 24.9 F (0.7 F above average)



Canva

#41. Vermont

A farm in Vermont on a sunny summer day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 44.2 F (2.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 55.3 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average low: 33.1 F (2.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.6 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 20.5 F (3.1 F above average)



ehrlif // Shutterstock

#40. Michigan

A sandy beach trail leading to a sunny summer horizon over the open waters of Lake Michigan at Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon.

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.1 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 54.9 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 35.2 F (1.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.5 F (1.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.7 F (1.5 F above average)



Canva

#39. South Dakota

Rock formations in the badlands of South Dakota.

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.2 F (0.6 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 58.2 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 32.2 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 21.2 F (3.0 F above average)

Diana Nault // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

The first light of the day warming a farm in Landaff.

– Average temperature, 2022: 45.4 F (3.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 56.5 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 34.2 F (3.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 66.7 F (2.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 22.4 F (3.3 F above average)



Canva

#37. Colorado

An expanse of sand dunes in a Colorado desert.

– Average temperature, 2022: 46.1 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.3 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average low: 31.8 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.4 F (2.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 27.9 F (2.5 F above average)



rblfmr // Shutterstock

#36. New York

Thousands of beachgoers flocking to Coney Island on a hot summer day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 46.6 F (2.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 57.1 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average low: 36.1 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 67.8 F (1.9 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 24.1 F (2.4 F above average)



Rigucci // Shutterstock

#35. Washington

Vineyards on a sunny day in the Columbia River Gorge.

– Average temperature, 2022: 47.1 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 56.8 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 37.3 F (1.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 65.2 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.5 F (0.7 F above average)



Canva

#34. Iowa

The Iowa State Capitol Building on a sunny day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 47.5 F (0.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 58.7 F (0.3 F above average)

– Average low: 36.3 F (-.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.6 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 22.6 F (1.5 F above average)

randy andy // Shutterstock

#33. Oregon

People and dogs cooling off from the summer heat in downtown Portland.

– Average temperature, 2022: 48.3 F (1.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.0 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average low: 36.5 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 66.1 F (4.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 34.3 F (2.3 F above average)



Canva

#32. Utah

Sandstone rock formations in the desert.

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.4 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.6 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 36.3 F (1.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.0 F (2.4 F above average)



Alex Erwin // Shutterstock

#31. Nebraska

The sun setting on a blistering hot summer day over the power lines and tress of Lincoln.

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.6 F (1.2 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 63.6 F (2.4 F above average)

– Average low: 35.5 F (0.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.2 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 28.7 F (4.0 F above average)



Canva

#30. Pennsylvania

Scenic grassland and hedges in Pennsylvania.

– Average temperature, 2022: 49.7 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.4 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 38.9 F (1.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 70.3 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 29.9 F (3.0 F above average)



Canva

#29. Massachusetts

The coastline on a sunny day in Gloucester.

– Average temperature, 2022: 50.4 F (3.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 60.8 F (3.6 F above average)

– Average low: 39.9 F (3.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 70.9 F (3.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 29.8 F (4.1 F above average)

Ritu Manoj Jethani // Shutterstock

#28. Connecticut

The beach on a sunny day in New London.

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.1 F (3.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 61.4 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 40.7 F (3.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.8 F (3.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.7 F (3.7 F above average)



Canva

#27. Nevada

A red-orange rock formation in a Nevada desert.

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.5 F (2.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 65.3 F (2.2 F above average)

– Average low: 37.8 F (1.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.5 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 33.7 F (2.0 F above average)



Canva

#26. Ohio

The Toledo skyline on a sunny day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 51.8 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.0 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average low: 41.5 F (1.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 72.3 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.7 F (2.9 F above average)



Canva

#25. Rhode Island

Lindos Beach on a hot day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.0 F (3.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 61.8 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average low: 42.3 F (3.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.9 F (4.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 32.7 F (4.0 F above average)



Adriana.Macias // Shutterstock

#24. Illinois

The crowded Chicago lakefront on a hot Memorial Day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.1 F (0.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.5 F (0.4 F above average)

– Average low: 41.6 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.3 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 30.1 F (2.1 F above average)

Canva

#23. Indiana

Soybean fields in Indiana at sunset.

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.2 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 62.8 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 41.6 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 73.4 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 31.5 F (2.8 F above average)



Steve Heap // Shutterstock

#22. West Virginia

A river flowing through the Audra State Park near Buckhannon.

– Average temperature, 2022: 52.4 F (0.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 63.7 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average low: 41.0 F (0.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 71.2 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.1 F (3.0 F above average)



Canva

#21. New Jersey

Bicycles on the Jersey Shore boardwalk during a sunny day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 54.3 F (2.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 64.7 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average low: 43.9 F (2.6 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.9 F (3.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.1 F (4.0 F above average)



Canva

#20. New Mexico

The desert in New Mexico on a dry day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 54.7 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.7 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 39.7 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 73.7 F (2.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 37.6 F (2.4 F above average)



Canva

#19. Missouri

A canoe on a calm lake during a warm day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.0 F (0.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.5 F (0.8 F above average)

– Average low: 43.6 F (0.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.2 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 35.2 F (3.1 F above average)

Canva

#18. Kansas

Rural farm land in Kansas on a warm, clear-skied day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.1 F (1.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.0 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 41.3 F (-.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 78.6 F (2.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 34.2 F (2.9 F above average)



Canva

#17. Maryland

An aerial view of Ocean City during the summer.

– Average temperature, 2022: 55.7 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.0 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 45.4 F (1.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 75.5 F (2.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 37.8 F (3.9 F above average)



Canva

#16. Virginia

Waves crashing against the shores of Virginia Beach.

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.2 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 67.4 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average low: 45.0 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 74.6 F (1.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 39.8 F (3.7 F above average)



Canva

#15. Delaware

Sunrise at Rehoboth Beach.

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.2 F (2.0 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 66.2 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 46.2 F (2.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 76.0 F (2.7 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 38.2 F (3.6 F above average)



Irina Mos // Shutterstock

#14. Kentucky

A dramatic sunset on a countryside farm in Kentucky.

– Average temperature, 2022: 56.4 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 67.8 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average low: 45.0 F (0.8 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 75.9 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 39.1 F (3.6 F above average)

DWBMedias // Shutterstock

#13. Tennessee

People swimming in the Wolf River to escape a heat wave in Memphis.

– Average temperature, 2022: 58.5 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 69.9 F (0.7 F above average)

– Average low: 47.1 F (1.0 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.4 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 42.6 F (3.7 F above average)



Canva

#12. North Carolina

Homes on the coast of North Carolina.

– Average temperature, 2022: 60.0 F (1.5 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 71.2 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 48.9 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 77.0 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 45.2 F (4.0 F above average)



Canva

#11. California

Rock formations on the coast of California.

– Average temperature, 2022: 60.1 F (2.7 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 73.0 F (3.0 F above average)

– Average low: 47.2 F (2.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 76.0 F (3.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 46.0 F (2.5 F above average)



Liberty Drone Imaging LLC // Shutterstock

#10. Oklahoma

An aerial view of Tucker Tower on Lake Murray in Ardmore with a houseboat in the distance on a summer day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.0 F (1.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 74.1 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 47.8 F (0.2 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.9 F (3.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 42.0 F (3.0 F above average)



Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#9. Arkansas

A waterfall at Hot Springs National Park.

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.1 F (0.7 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 72.6 F (0.9 F above average)

– Average low: 49.7 F (0.5 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.6 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 44.8 F (3.4 F above average)

Canva

#8. Arizona

A desert in Arizona with cacti in the foreground.

– Average temperature, 2022: 61.2 F (1.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.5 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average low: 47.0 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 79.7 F (2.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 44.5 F (2.2 F above average)



Canva

#7. South Carolina

A sunny day at Myrtle Beach.

– Average temperature, 2022: 63.7 F (1.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.0 F (1.0 F above average)

– Average low: 52.5 F (1.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 79.7 F (1.1 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.0 F (4.3 F above average)



Canva

#6. Alabama

The coastline of Gulf Shores.

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.0 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 75.7 F (0.7 F above average)

– Average low: 52.4 F (1.1 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.4 F (1.5 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.3 F (3.7 F above average)



travelview // Shutterstock

#5. Mississippi

Boats for shrimp fishing in Pass Christian.

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.7 F (1.1 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 76.6 F (1.3 F above average)

– Average low: 52.9 F (0.9 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 81.4 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.6 F (3.9 F above average)



Canva

#4. Georgia

A Georgia beach with a lighthouse in the background on a summer day.

– Average temperature, 2022: 64.8 F (1.4 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 76.5 F (1.4 F above average)

– Average low: 53.0 F (1.3 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 80.3 F (1.6 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 51.7 F (4.4 F above average)

Canva

#3. Texas

A desert in Texas with mountains in the background.

– Average temperature, 2022: 66.5 F (1.8 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 79.4 F (2.3 F above average)

– Average low: 53.5 F (1.4 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 84.7 F (3.4 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 50.3 F (3.0 F above average)



Canva

#2. Louisiana

A sunny day at the Louisiana State Capitol.

– Average temperature, 2022: 67.3 F (0.9 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 78.3 F (1.2 F above average)

– Average low: 56.3 F (0.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.9 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 54.0 F (3.1 F above average)



Canva

#1. Florida

Palm trees along the coast of the Florida Keys.

– Average temperature, 2022: 72.4 F (2.3 F above 1901-2000 average)

– Average high: 82.6 F (1.8 F above average)

– Average low: 62.1 F (2.7 F above average

– Average summer temperature: 82.6 F (2.0 F above average)

– Average winter temperature: 62.4 F (3.7 F above average)