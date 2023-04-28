Presidential battleground states weigh more election funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials in several battleground states have proposed boosting funding to add staff, enhance security and expand training within election offices ahead of the 2024 race. The proposed funding increases come as many election offices are grappling with a wave of retirements and a flood of public records requests from election skeptics, stemming partly from lingering election distrust seeded by former President Donald Trump. A top South Carolina election official says almost half of county election directors have resigned in the last two years. Other early primary or presidential swing states considering more election funding include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

By JAMES POLLARD and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.