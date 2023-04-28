PGE announces major clean energy storage project in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric, the utility that serves Portland, Oregon, plans to announce Friday it is putting in 400 MW of power, the second-largest battery storage installation in the United States. The significance of such projects is they diminish the need for power plants that worse climate change. The only one larger out of all standalone battery projects in the country is the Vistra Moss Landing in California, which is currently 400 MW but will soon add an additional 350 MW. The project will generate enough electricity for around 260,000 homes, roughly the size of Portland, for four hours at full power.

