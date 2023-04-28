Nike inks lifetime contract with NBA star Kevin Durant

By Matt Foster, CNN

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike on Friday, according to Boardroom, the media entity he co-owns.

Durant becomes the third basketball star to sign such a contract, behind all-time greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Soccer phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo signed a similar deal in 2016.

Speaking to Boardroom, Durant said, “When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever.

“I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

The 34-year-old also tweeted about the news, writing, “A true honor to be in the game for life with @Nike.”

When asked to comment on the deal to CNN, a spokesperson for Nike said Boardroom’s description of the arrangement was accurate. Nike did not provide any additional details about the contract.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, has had a relationship with the sportswear company dating back to 2007, his rookie season in the league. So far he has produced 15 editions of KD-branded signature shoes, with a 16th in production.

John Slusher, Nike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing, said to Boardroom of the contract, “As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

According to Boardroom, Nike has contributed to Durant’s off-court work through support of the Durant Family Foundation and the player’s youth basketball program.

Durant next takes to the court with the Suns on Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets in Denver.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.