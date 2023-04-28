Japan to lift COVID-19 border controls before holiday week

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will lift most of its coronavirus border controls, including a requirement that entrants show proof of three vaccinations or a pre-departure negative test, beginning Saturday as the country’s Golden Week holiday season begins and a large influx of foreign tourists is expected. The government says all entrants with symptoms will still be required to take COVID-19 tests after arriving until May 8. After that, testing of those with symptoms will be voluntary. The government plans to downgrade the status of the coronavirus to a common infectious disease on May 8. Japan will also drop a special measure subjecting visitors from mainland China to random testing upon arrival that was implemented in late December when infections surged there.

