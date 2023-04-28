California approves rule phasing out big diesel trucks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators approved a rule to stop selling new big rigs and buses that run on diesel starting in 2036. The rule is part of the state’s efforts for better air quality and fight climate change. It would still need to be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If it gets the Biden administration’s OK, other states could sign on to adopt it. Advocates hailed Friday’s decision as another example of California leading the nation on emissions standards. However, others are concerned that electric vehicle technology and infrastructure aren’t ready for the transition.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

