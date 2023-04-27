UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to reverse bans on women

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from very severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms. The resolution condemns their ban on Afghan women working for the U.N., which it calls “unprecedented.” The resolution calls on the Taliban to swiftly restore girls’ access to education and women’s access to employment and their rights to freedom of movement and equal participation in public life. It urges all other U.N. member nations to use their influence to promote “an urgent reversal” of the Taliban’s policies and practices toward women and girls.

