Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election

BERLIN (AP) — Millions of Turkish citizens living abroad have began voting in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue governing Turkey after two decades in power. The overseas balloting began amid concerns over 69-year-old president’s health after he was forced to cancel campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. The biggest contingents of overseas voters include 1.5 million Turks in Germany. They can cast their votes in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections until May 9. Voting in Turkey itself doesn’t take place until May 14. Opinion polls in Turkey show a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, center-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.