Panel: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a Florida election law that a lower court had ruled was aimed at suppressing Black voters. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s March 2022 ruling was flawed. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 split decision that evidence did not show that lawmakers deliberately targeted Black voters. The law tightens rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods. Walker said the changes made it more difficult for Black voters who have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters overall. The 2021 law was a priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

