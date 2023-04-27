Motive may never be known in Canada killings of 11, cops say

MELFORT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Police in Canada say they may never know why a man went on a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 17 injured last year. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released details at a news conference on the Sept. 4 killings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby Saskatchewan village of Weldon. But they did not pin down the motive. Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old accused in the attacks, died in police custody a few days later. Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of major crimes, says Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien Sanderson went to the First Nation to deal drugs on Sept. 1. Throughout their time in the community, they attacked some residents and stole a vehicle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.