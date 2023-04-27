Coalition challenges Paraguay’s long-ruling Colorado Party

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Voters in Paraguay decide Sunday whether to stay with the party that has governed for seven decades or back a broad opposition coalition that has mounted a strong challenge amid discontent over health, schools and corruption. The elections for president and Congress could also have geopolitical implications as Paraguay is the only country in South America with political ties to Taiwan and the opposition coalition has vowed to review that relationship. The landlocked country enjoys a relatively stable economy even as it suffers high levels of poverty and corruption, and it has been practically immune to political and social changes. But analysts say the political landscape may be due for alteration given popular anger over deficiencies in the health and education systems.

