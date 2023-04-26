WEATHER ALERT: Spring Storm brings heavy rain and snow overnight into Wednesday

TODAY : Very active weather into Wednesday with heavy rain and snow that started Tuesday afternoon and is lingering into Wednesday afternoon. For the higher terrain, this will mainly be a snow event. Colorado Springs is on a tight line between rain and snow... both can be expected. The quicker the transition from rain to snow impact snowfall amounts. It's a wide range but 1" to 5" are possible for the Springs. In Teller County, amounts may be as high as 12" to 24' of snow. And for Pueblo, it's looking like more of a rain event with just a brief period of snow possible

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.