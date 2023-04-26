Swiss to erect 1st national memorial honoring Nazi victims

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive body says the government will help pay for a national memorial that commemorates the six million Jews and other victims of Nazi persecution and the Holocaust. The leading Swiss Jewish group says it will be the country’s first official memorial of its kind. The Federal Council on Wednesday approved 2.5 million Swiss francs (about $2.8 million) for the memorial that will be erected at an unspecified “central location” in the capital, Bern, at a time when the number of Holocaust survivors has dwindled and antisemitism has risen again.

