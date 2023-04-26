Nygard’s lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lawyers for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard have asked the Manitoba Court of Appeal to reconsider a United States extradition order, citing concerns over the Nygard’s health if he were to serve time in the U.S. Nygard’s lawyers were in court to argue against three issues in the order. Justice Minister David Lametti issued the order in March 2022, requiring the 81-year-old be sent to the U.S. once his Canadian court cases are settled. Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after he was charged with nine counts in New York. U.S. authorities allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

