Meryl Streep wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias award

MADRID (AP) — Meryl Streep has won one of Spain’s most prestigious awards in the arts for her long career of acting excellence. The jury of the Princess of Asturias awards said Wednesday that the 73-year-old actor has “developed a brilliant career that given life to full and complex feminine characters.” The 50,000-euro ($55,000) award is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation named for Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor. Flamenco musical artists Carmen Linares and María Pagés won the arts award last year. Other past winners include English director Peter Brook, and American directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

