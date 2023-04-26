Indiana sends state-funded teacher gun training to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state lawmakers have sent the state’s Republican governor a bill that would create a state-funded handgun training program available for teachers, something critics have said could wrongly increase the number of guns in schools. The state Senate gave the bill its final approval Wednesday evening after the House concurred with changes to the legislation earlier that day. Supporters have said the 40 hours of optional training would help teachers learn how to defend themselves and students if needed, especially in situations with an active shooter. Critics, however, have objected to having additional guns in schools, saying that could worsen school safety.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

