Mexico immigration agency head arraigned in deadly fire

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — The head of Mexico’s immigration agency was arraigned on charges Tuesday that he failed in his responsibility to protect those in his custody when 40 migrants died in a fire at a border detention center last month. Federal prosecutors said that there are video recordings showing that private security guards in the facility had asked immigration agents permission to release the migrants when the fire started, but were denied. Prosecutors presented evidence that Francisco Garduño, the head of the Mexican Immigration Institute, was responsible for the safety of country’s immigration facilities and should have closed those that did not meet safety requirements.

