ISIS-K leader behind deadly 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed by Taliban, White House says

By Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

The ISIS-K leader who planned the 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul international airport’s Abbey Gate that left 13 US service members and dozens of Afghans dead was killed by the Taliban, according to the National Security Council.

The administration didn’t name the ISIS-K leader, but John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, called him “the mastermind of the horrific attack,” which was carried out in the final days of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Kirby did not specify when the Taliban killed the ISIS-K leader, but called it one in a “series of high-profile leadership losses” that ISIS-K has suffered this year.

The terrorist who carried out the suicide bombing, Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri, had been released from prison only days earlier when the Taliban took control of the area.

ISIS-K stands for ISIS-Khorasan, the terror organization’s affiliate that is active in Afghanistan and the surrounding region.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

