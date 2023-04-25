Feds: Man tried to firebomb Ohio church to stop drag show

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 20-year-old Ohio man told investigators that he tried to burn down an Ohio church because he wanted to prevent a drag show that was scheduled to take place there. Authorities say Aimenn Penny, of Alliance, is a member of a “white lives matter” group that espouses racist and neo-Nazi views. In an indictment unsealed Monday, he is charged with violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, using fire to commit a federal felony, the malicious use of explosive materials and possessing a destructive device. Authorities say Penny told investigators that he tried to burn down the Community Church of Chesterland early on March 25 because he wanted to “protect the children and stop the drag show event.”

