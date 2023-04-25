Skip to Content
Chief Justice John Roberts will not testify before Congress about Supreme Court ethics

<i>Julia Nikhinson/Pool/Getty Images</i><br/>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is seen prior to President Joe Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 1
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Chief Justice John Roberts has notified Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin that he won’t testify at an upcoming hearing on Supreme Court ethics, according to the senator’s spokesperson.

Maddie Carlos, the spokesperson, said Roberts had sent a letter to Durbin and that the senator plans to issue a statement soon.

CNN has reached out to the court for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

