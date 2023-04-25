Chief Justice John Roberts will not testify before Congress about Supreme Court ethics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Chief Justice John Roberts has notified Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin that he won’t testify at an upcoming hearing on Supreme Court ethics, according to the senator’s spokesperson.

Maddie Carlos, the spokesperson, said Roberts had sent a letter to Durbin and that the senator plans to issue a statement soon.

CNN has reached out to the court for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.