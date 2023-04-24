Strong Spring storms to bring rain and snow

A strong Springs storm will bring rain and snow to the region through Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild ahead Monday afternoon with highs ranging from the low-60s to the upper-60s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight... with snow developing along the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: Spotty rain and snow showers with Tuesday morning lows in the 30s.

EXTENDED: Very active weather Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy rain and snow starting Tuesday afternoon and lingering into Wednesday afternoon. For the higher terrain this will mainly be a snow event. Colorado Springs is on a tight line between rain and snow... both both can be expected. The quicker the transition from rain to snow impact snowfall amounts. It's a wide range but 1" to 5" are possible for the Springs. In Teller county amounts may be as high at 12" to 24' of snow. And for Pueblo it's looking like more of a rain event with just a brief period of snow possible.