Planned Senate bill would counteract Mining Law ruling

A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator wants Congress to step in to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands. Federal agencies had allowed that before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter ruling of a 150-year-old mining law. The 2022 ruling from the 9th Circuit said companies must prove minerals exist under federal land where they dump tailings and other waste. Environmentalists largely praised it, though it’s worrisome for President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda. Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office tells The Associated Press she’ll introduce a bill Tuesday that essentially would counteract the 9th Circuit ruling in an Arizona copper mining case.

