‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for “Jackass” star Bam Margera after he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs. Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. State police said Monday that they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday morning. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a confrontation in the kitchen. Margera then fled on foot, according to court documents.

