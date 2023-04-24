Drones attack Sevastopol, crashed drone found near Moscow
By DAVID RISING
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea say the military fended off a Ukrainian strike on the port of Sevastopol, while a drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow. The attacks come as Ukraine is preparing for a major counteroffensive. The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol in Crimea said that the military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor in the early hours on Monday. He said another drone blew up without inflicting any damage. Ukrainian authorities didn’t comment. After previous attacks on Sevastopol and other areas, Ukrainian officials stopped short of openly claiming responsibility but emphasized Kyiv’s right to strike any target in response to the Russian aggression.