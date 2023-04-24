$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed prisoner’s 2014 death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $1.6 million to the family of a handcuffed inmate who was shot and killed in 2014 by a prison guard trainee armed with a shotgun. The deal was reached Monday in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by relatives of Carlos Perez. The settlement still needs to be approved by the state’s Board of Examiners. A Department of Corrections spokesman declined to comment. Perez’s death at High Desert State Prison raised questions about the use of shotguns by prison guards. The Department of Corrections removed shotguns from all its facilities less than two years after the shooting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.