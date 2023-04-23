Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
A Connecticut family is reeling from its latest ordeal because of gun violence. Se’Cret Pierce died after a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the 12-year-old’s head. About a decade ago, the girl’s father also died from gunfire. Now, her grandfather says it has been “trauma on top of trauma.” Police in Hartford say no arrests have been made, but they are still looking for the two people in the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car when she was shot, an unintended victim of a barrage of bullets possibly meant for three people standing on sidewalk nearby.