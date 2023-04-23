Biden poised to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez as 2024 campaign manager

By Jeff Zeleny and Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden is poised to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to oversee his reelection campaign, two senior Democratic advisers tell CNN — a decision that paves the way for his announcement as early as this week that he’s seeking a second term.

While Rodriguez will formally manage the campaign, the effort will also be largely guided from the West Wing, where top aides Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will also play central roles.

Rodriguez, the granddaughter of labor icon Cesar Chavez, has been a longtime Democratic adviser who is close to Biden.

