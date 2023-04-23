$50M claim filed over fatal eviction shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The family of an Arizona property manager who was fatally shot during an attempted eviction last year has filed a $50 million claim against Pima County and others. The Arizona Republic reports that an attorney representing Angela Fox’s family alleges county Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay had several drugs in her system at the time of the shooting and was under investigation by the county for felony fraud. Fox was a property manager of an apartment complex in Tucson. She went with Martinez-Garibay to evict tenant Gavin Lee Stansell. Tucson police say Stansell fatally shot Martinez-Garibay, Fox and a neighbor at the complex before killing himself. The claim also alleges Martinez-Garibay wasn’t properly trained to be a constable.

